ExxonMobil, HF Sinclair, Woodside Energy and TotalEnergies to report Q4 2024 results

Major energy companies ExxonMobil, HF Sinclair, Woodside Energy and TotalEnergies are preparing to release their Q4 2024 financial results, with mixed performance across their operations.

While production remains strong for many, challenges in refining margins and fluctuating oil prices are impacting their earnings.

ExxonMobil will release its Q4 financial results on January 31, 2025, at 5:30 a.m. CT, followed by a live conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT. The discussion, led by CEO Darren Woods, CFO Kathy Mikells and VP Jim Chapman, will be accessible via webcast or by phone. The press release and webcast details will be available at exxonmobil.com.

HF Sinclair Corporation will announce its Q4 2024 results on February 20, 2025, before market opening. The Dallas-based energy company, which operates refineries and produces renewable diesel, will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. Investors can access the webcast here.

Woodside Energy reported a record annual production of 194 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), driven by strong performance at its Sangomar field. Q4 production reached 75 Mboe/day, despite a 3% decline from Q3 due to seasonal demand fluctuations. Woodside’s LNG projects, including Scarborough and Trion, continue to progress, with the first LNG cargo from Scarborough on track for 2026. The company also announced an asset swap with Chevron, consolidating its focus on high-value core assets. CEO Meg O’Neill highlighted the company’s commitment to sustainability, with a 14% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2024.

TotalEnergies is also set to report its Q4 2024 results, with hydrocarbon production expected to slightly increase within the quarterly guidance range of 2.4 to 2.45 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. While the company anticipates a decline in oil prices, higher gas realizations and a 6% increase in LNG production will offset some of the losses. Integrated Power results are projected to range between $500 and $600 million, aligning with TotalEnergies’ full-year cash flow guidance. However, the company’s downstream segment faces weaker refining margins, despite an increase in European refining margins.

As these major energy players prepare to unveil their financial results, investors will be closely watching their strategies for navigating sector challenges, including fluctuating oil prices, refining pressures and the continued push toward sustainable energy solutions. With a strong focus on LNG and renewable energy, ExxonMobil, HF Sinclair, Woodside and TotalEnergies are positioning themselves for long-term growth in an evolving energy market.