Exxon delays planned plastics plant on Texas coast

ExxonMobil will postpone its plans for a large new plastics production plant on the Gulf Coast, according to the company.

Construction was initially planned to begin next year on the $10 billion facility in rural Calhoun County.

“Based on current market conditions, we are going to slow the pace of our development for the Coastal Plain Venture,” Exxon said in an emailed statement. “We’re confident in our growth strategy, and we remain interested in a potential project along the US Gulf Coast and in other regions around the world.”

ExxonMobil didn’t specify which market conditions would need to change. Most projections forecast strong growth in plastics demand over the coming years.

