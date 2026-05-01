Complex projects, coordinated execution: Multi-craft services in industrial facilities

When a chemical plant schedules a storage tank for maintenance, multiple trades must work in tight sequence.

Scaffold crews, coatings teams and insulation contractors often operate within the same work area. When sequencing breaks down, schedules follow.

Operators must maintain uptime while executing maintenance, upgrades and capital projects within increasingly compressed schedules. From power generation and petrochemical processing to manufacturing and chemical production, complex projects often depend on multiple specialty trades operating safely and efficiently within the same footprint.

In practice, insulation, coatings, fireproofing and access systems rarely function as standalone services. These disciplines intersect throughout the lifecycle of industrial assets. Insulation removal may expose equipment for inspection or repair. Coatings protect structural steel and vessels from corrosion, while scaffold systems provide safe access for crews working at height. When these activities are coordinated effectively, facilities can execute the work efficiently while maintaining strict safety standards.

ConTeras Industrial Group supports these types of projects through its operating companies, Incorp Industries and Performance Insulation Contractors, delivering multi-craft industrial services across maintenance, capital construction and reliability initiatives, bringing specialized capabilities together for power generation, petrochemical and manufacturing environments.

Incorp Industries supports a range of industrial environments, with particular strength in power generation station maintenance and new construction. The company brings deep experience in insulation, metal jacketing, coatings and related protective systems. On projects such as the Magnolia Power Generating Station in Louisiana, insulation and protective systems were installed alongside major mechanical equipment as generating units were assembled and brought online, requiring close coordination between specialty contractors and construction teams.

Performance Insulation Contractors (PIC), a recent addition to the ConTeras Group, expands the organization’s capabilities across the Gulf Coast’s highly active refining and petrochemical markets. On recent tank upgrade work at a Gulf Coast chemical facility, PIC erected a full 360-degree scaffold system around the tank before blasting, coatings and insulation installation proceeded in coordinated phases. Projects like this illustrate how closely these disciplines must be sequenced in active operating facilities. Together, Incorp and PIC provide operators with access to a broader bench of skilled field personnel and greater capacity to support complex industrial work scopes across the region.

As Gulf Coast facilities manage aging infrastructure alongside growing capital project demands, the contractors best positioned to help are those able to bring multiple disciplines together under coordinated execution. ConTeras Industrial Group, through Incorp and PIC, offers that capability, including field experience, multi-craft coordination and a platform built to support the full scope of industrial maintenance and construction work that keeps critical facilities running.

For more information, visit conteras.com.