Chevron announces senior leadership changes

Chevron announced leadership updates that reflect the company’s continued focus on strong operational performance and safety.

Chevron has appointed Daniel Woodall as Chief Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Officer, effective May 1, 2026. In this role, Woodall, 49, will lead Chevron’s enterprise-wide strategy to protect people, communities and the environment while supporting safe and reliable operations across the global portfolio.

With more than 25 years of experience, Woodall joined Chevron as an engineer and has progressed through leadership roles spanning upstream and downstream operations globally. He currently serves as director of operations and maintenance for Chevron Australia

Additionally, Chevron announced that current Chief HSE Officer Marissa Badenhorst has been appointed director of the Pascagoula and Pasadena refineries effective May 1, 2026. The refinery in Pascagoula, Mississippi, is the company’s largest wholly owned refinery. Badenhorst, 50, will oversee refinery operations, safety performance, workforce engagement and community partnerships.

In addition to leading enterprise health, safety and environmental strategy, Badenhorst has deep experience in downstream operations. After joining Chevron in 2000 as a process engineer at the company’s South Africa refinery, she has advanced through leadership roles spanning operations, maintenance and reliability, engineering and safety organizations. She will succeed Tim Potter, who will retire after 36 years of distinguished service to the company.

“Danny and Marissa are proven leaders with strong records of delivering results and advancing safety excellence,” said Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth. “I want to thank Tim for his outstanding leadership and many years of service, and we wish him the very best in retirement.”