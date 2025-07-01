Brimstone advances plans to build first new U.S. Alumina plant in over 50 years

Brimstone announced it has signed a letter of intent with Oklahoma’s Dolese Bros. Co., to supply materials for its planned Rock Refinery—a commercial-scale plant producing portland cement, supplementary cementitious materials (SCM) and smelter grade alumina, the essential material for producing aluminum.

Brimstone selected Dolese Bros. Co. following a competitive selection process that evaluated over 23,000 quarries across the United States.

Brimstone’s Rock Refinery would represent the first new, domestic source of alumina in a generation—a critical step toward onshoring U.S. manufacturing, a Trump Administration priority. The announcement follows related news from May that EGA, an international aluminum company, plans to invest $4 billion to establish a primary aluminum smelter in Oklahoma, the first such facility in the U.S. in decades.

The Brimstone Rock Refinery would pioneer a "mine to metal" pathway for domestic aluminum production. In 2024, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations selected Brimstone for an award of up to $189 million to construct its commercial-scale Rock Refinery. As it appeals a DOE decision in May that ends that award, Brimstone continues to advance plans to build the plant in Oklahoma, including by deepening its relationship with Dolese Bros. Co.

“Following a multi-year, comprehensive review of U.S. quarries to supply the Brimstone Rock Refinery, we’re thrilled to take this step forward in Oklahoma with Dolese Bros. Co.,” said Cody Finke, Brimstone co-founder and CEO. “Our quarry partner is key to where we site our commercial-scale facility—and, as a trusted industrial supplier with a long, proud tradition in Oklahoma, Dolese Bros. Co. offers exactly what we need to scale: reliable infrastructure, access to markets, developable plant sites, great talent, and of course, the rocks at the core of Brimstone’s process.”

Founded in 1902, Dolese is Oklahoma’s largest and oldest producer of crushed stone and the leading concrete producer in Oklahoma. With an on-site rail and proximity to U.S. Highway 183, its Roosevelt, OK quarry provides excellent transportation access for its products.

“As one of Oklahoma’s oldest businesses, Dolese’s mission is deeply rooted in this community,” said Scott Brewer, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Dolese Bros. Co. “We look forward to partnering with Brimstone to provide the raw materials they need for their facility—creating more Oklahoma jobs, strengthening regional businesses, and helping transform heavy industry.”

The Brimstone process utilizes globally abundant, calcium-bearing silicate rocks to co-produce several industrial products: ASTM C150 portland cement, supplementary cementitious materials (SCM), and smelter grade alumina.

As the essential feedstock in aluminum—a critical material and the world's second-most-consumed metal—alumina is vital to defense, aerospace, transportation, construction, technology, consumer goods, and clean energy industries. China currently dominates both the alumina and aluminum markets, while the U.S. is home to just one operational alumina refinery today.

“Oklahoma is rapidly emerging as a national leader in onshoring critical mineral manufacturing,” said Oklahoma Department of Commerce CEO John Budd. “This sector already supports more than 500 jobs across the state and contributes $94.4 million annually to our economy. This new project aligns perfectly with Oklahoma’s strategic growth in this vital industry.”

Unlike conventional alumina production, which relies on bauxite—an ore found in certain tropical and subtropical regions overseas—Brimstone produces alumina from carbon-free feedrocks that are abundant in the U.S. The widespread availability of Brimstone's rocks reduces the U.S. alumina/aluminum industry's dependence on imported bauxite, unlocking the ability to produce alumina efficiently and sustainably virtually anywhere.

Brimstone, with a headquarters in Oakland, California, and a growing presence in Reno, Nevada, is actively engaging with potential customers and partners about its portland cement, SCM and alumina.