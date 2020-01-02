LyondellBasell’s Lake Charles Polymers Plant turns 60

Long-tenured employees with 30-plus years of service are recognized at the 60th anniversary of the LyondellBasell Lake Charles Polymers plant. From left, Rep. Stuart Moss (R-Sulphur), Sen. Ronnie Johns (R-Sulphur), LyondellBasell Executive Vice President Dan Coombs, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) and LyondellBasell Lake Charles Plant Site Manager Greg Gray celebrate 60 years of safe operations at the site.

LyondellBasell's Lake Charles Polymers Plant is commemorating 60 years of safe operations. As one of the first petrochemical plants in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the site paved the way for industrial and economic growth in the area.

"Our six decades of operations are due to the generations of talented and dedicated employees who laid the foundation for our success," said LyondellBasell Lake Charles Plant Site Manager Greg Gray. "With the support of our community neighbors and all who came before us, this facility remains an integral part of the Lake Charles community, a role we are proud to play for generations to come."

Federal and state leaders joined the site in celebrating the milestone, including Rep. Stuart Moss (R-Sulphur), Sen. Ronnie Johns (R-Sulphur) and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana).

Economic impact

The 260-acre LyondellBasell Lake Charles Plant is located in Westlake, Louisiana, and has 250 employees and contractors. In 2018 alone, the facility had an estimated $120 million economic impact on the region, including goods and services purchased and employee pay and benefits.

"Over the past 60 years, this plant has played a key role in the development of Lake Charles' petrochemical industry and its economy," said Sen. Cassidy. "It is an honor to celebrate this significant milestone with LyondellBasell and pay tribute to the employees of this plant who have helped shape our communities."

Commitment to safety, community

For LyondellBasell, there is no stronger commitment than that of the health and safety of its neighbors and employees and protecting the environment. Since 2018, the site has invested approximately $62 million in infrastructure improvements in the areas of production, safety, reliability and the environment.

Earlier this year, employees at the site reached 1 million safe work hours, and the facility was also recognized by AFPM with an Elite Silver Award for exhibiting excellence in safety performance for the 2018 operating year. The LyondellBasell Lake Charles Plant also received AFPM's highest safety honor, the Distinguished Safety Award, for exemplary safety efforts in 2016. That award represents the very best in safety throughout the petrochemical and refining industry.

In addition to making sure the plant is a good community partner by maintaining safe operations, employees at the site are deeply committed to making an impact through their support of local schools, first responders, the environment and many other worthy causes. Recently, 50 employee volunteers and their family members cleaned up 2 miles of shoreline at Little Florida Beach in Cameron, Louisiana, for the company's annual Global Care Day, and the site provides yearly grants and volunteer support to a number of local charities.

For more information, visit www.lyondellbasell.com or call (337) 882-1651.