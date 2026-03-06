Zelestra proceeds with the construction of the Echols Grove and Cedar Range solar projects in Texas

Zelestra, a global, multi-technology, customer-focused renewable energy company, has commenced construction on their two largest solar projects to date in the U.S.

Work has started on both the 253 MWdc Echols Grove (Lamar County, Texas) and the 188 MWdc Cedar Range (Hopkins County, Texas) schemes, with McCarthy Building Companies acting as lead EPC contractor to oversee construction of both projects.

The projects were both enabled through long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) with Meta. Zelestra and Meta have PPAs for seven projects, aggregating 1.2 GWdc, helping Meta’s efforts to add new generation to the grid and to continue matching their operations with 100% clean and renewable energy.

Construction began at both sites in January 2026, with full commercial operation anticipated by the end of 2027. Together, the projects will support more than 400 local jobs and generate approximately $20 million in local spending. In total, 704,000 bifacial modules will be installed across 2,400 acres.

Phil North, Zelestra’s US CEO, said: “Following our rapid growth in 2025, Zelestra’s expansion in the U.S. energy landscape continues to accelerate in 2026. Echols Grove and Cedar Range are two major projects in our partnership with Meta, which will see 1.2 GW of new clean energy capacity online in the U.S. soon. We are pleased to be supporting local jobs and local supply chain companies, and we are delighted to have McCarthy onboard to help ensure the projects are delivered safely, on-time and on budget for our customer.”

Dhruv Patel, President of McCarthy’s Renewable Energy group said: “Breaking ground on the Echols Grove and Cedar Range solar facilities represents more than new energy infrastructure — it’s a long-term investment in Texas communities. These projects will generate quality jobs and create opportunities for local contractors and suppliers, while prioritizing safety and workforce development. We’re proud to partner with Zelestra to deliver reliable, domestically produced energy in a way that reflects the values of the communities we serve.”

Zelestra is advancing its position in the US energy landscape with innovative, multi-technology solutions tailored to the evolving needs of hyperscalers and other corporate partners. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the company is developing a robust portfolio of approximately 15 GW of renewable energy projects across key markets. In February 2026, BloombergNEF ranked Zelestra as one of the top 10 sellers of PPAs to corporate customers in the U.S.