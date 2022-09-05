World's largest hydrogen fuel blending completed at U.S. plant

Georgia Power and Mitsubishi Power, alongside the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), successfully validated fuel blending of hydrogen and natural gas at both partial and full load on an natural gas turbine at Georgia Power's Plant McDonough-Atkinson in Smyrna, Georgia.

The demonstration project was the first to validate 20 percent hydrogen fuel blending on an advanced class gas turbine in North America, and the largest test of this kind to date, with the 20 percent blend providing an approximately seven-percent reduction in carbon emissions compared to natural gas.