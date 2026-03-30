Westinghouse celebrates record-breaking 80 years of nuclear fuel manufacture at Springfields

The Westinghouse Springfields facility in Lancashire, UK, has marked a significant milestone as the oldest continuous nuclear fuel manufacturing site in the world, starting from its original license on March 28, 1946.

The site was chosen by the UK Government to develop nuclear fuel for the world’s earliest civil nuclear power stations, as well as subsequent Magnox and Advanced Gas Reactors (AGR) reactors.

Across the last eight decades, the Springfields site has supported the UK nuclear fleet, manufacturing more than eight million AGR pins, sintering and pressing over 500 million AGR uranium pellets and 222,000 AGR grids – which is equivalent to burning over 685 tonnes of coal, avoiding the emission of nearly 3 billion tonnes of CO2.

Springfields also has a significant international customer base, currently supporting the Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) fuel market in Europe and Asia. The site has manufactured almost 2,000 PWR Fuel Assemblies, made up of half a million rods and nearly 200 million pellets.

Continuing its innovation legacy, in 2024 Springfields made the first ever Low Enriched Uranium Plus (LEU+) pellets for Westinghouse. The factory is continuously seeking to diversify its product offering and is looking to provide VVER fuel for Eastern Europe Russian-designed reactors in the near future.

Dan Sumner, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Westinghouse, said: “Our Springfields manufacturing facility has always been at the heart of not only the UK nuclear industry, but also the global nuclear sector, supporting numerous customers with their fuel needs. Springfields is one of Westinghouse’s three state-of-the-art nuclear fuel manufacturing facilities and is an important strategic asset to Westinghouse and the UK. Global energy demand continues to grow, and we stand ready to support our partners in delivering reliable energy.”

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Tom Greatrex, Nuclear Industry Association Chief Executive, commented, “Springfields’ 80th anniversary is a landmark moment for the UK’s nuclear industry and a reminder of the strength of our domestic capability. For 80 years, Springfields has manufactured the fuel that powers our homes, businesses and public services, underpinning energy security and supporting high-skilled jobs. As global demand for nuclear grows, maintaining sovereign fuel capability is essential. From fuelling Calder Hall and Windscale to supporting today’s fleet and future technologies, Springfields remains central to the UK’s clean energy future.”