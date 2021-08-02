Recap of UT symposium on natural gas performance during Winter Storm Uri confirms Enverus Report findings

RBN Energy, LLC recently posted a recap of a UT symposium on natural gas performance during Winter Storm Uri, outlining the discussions had during the event “2021 Texas Energy System at the Crossroads: Lessons in the Wake of Major Storms.”

RBN’s recap of the symposium – “Can We Just Talk? – Symposium Explores How Natural Gas Fits Into ERCOT Reliability” – confirms the findings regarding the timing of declines of natural gas production in the Enverus report commissioned by TXOGA, showing loss of power as the biggest factor in production declines.

Key excerpts from the RBN recap include: