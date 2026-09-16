The Shaw Group selected to provide pipe fabrication for seven new power generation stations

The Shaw Group announced that is has been selected to provide pipe fabrication services for seven new power generation stations across Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas.

Shaw is performing all fabrication at its pipe-fabrication facility in Walker, Louisiana, about 22 miles east of Baton Rouge, and shipping completed piping spools directly to each station site. The multi-project portfolio began in late 2025 and is expected to continue into 2027.

“This portfolio of work demonstrates Shaw’s ability to execute multiple complex fabrication packages concurrently while maintaining the quality, traceability, and schedule discipline required by the power generation industry,” said Paul Head, Chief Operating Officer for The Shaw Group. “Our Walker team brings extensive fabrication expertise and a strong commitment to delivering high-quality piping safely and efficiently to support these important new generation assets.”

Shaw’s scope includes shop fabrication of critical process piping, encompassing both small-bore and large-bore systems. Materials include carbon steel, 304 stainless steel, and P22 chrome alloy, with pipe sizes ranging from one-half inch through 34 inches.

Fabrication is performed in accordance with ASME B31.1 (Power Piping) requirements. Shaw’s scope includes: Pipe cutting, welding, and spool fabrication, in-house painting and coating, internal cleaning, application of rust inhibitor, internal-diameter blasting on select packages, and full material traceability including Material Test Reports (MTRs).

The coordinated execution of seven station projects from a single fabrication facility highlights Shaw’s capacity to manage multiple power-generation fabrication programs while maintaining rigorous material controls, code compliance, and production quality.