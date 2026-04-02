Texas opens applications for $350M advanced nuclear development fund

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Office (TANEO) opened applications to increase advanced nuclear construction, strengthen nuclear manufacturing capacity and lead America's nuclear renaissance in the state of Texas.

"To power the Texas of tomorrow, we must boost our state's advanced nuclear capacity," said Governor Abbott. "Nuclear energy provides an efficient and reliable energy solution while creating high-wage advanced manufacturing jobs. Through TANEO and the Texas Advanced Nuclear Development Fund, Texas is streamlining the nuclear regulatory environment and making investments to spur a flourishing nuclear energy ecosystem for generations to come."

In June 2025, Governor Abbott signed House Bill 14 into law, which established TANEO and created the $350 million Texas Advanced Nuclear Development Fund (TANDF), the largest nuclear investment in the country, to support the development and commercialization of the advanced nuclear energy industry, the nuclear supply chain, and its associated manufacturing capacity in the state.

Under TANDF, those advanced nuclear projects that build advanced reactors, strengthen the nuclear manufacturing capacity, and rebuild a domestic fuel cycle supply chain in Texas are eligible to apply for the Project Development and Supply Chain Reimbursement Program and the Advanced Nuclear Construction Reimbursement Program.

Applicants must submit a notice of intent to apply by April 23, 2026 at 5:00 pm CDT and submit formal applications by May 14, 2026 at 5:00 pm CDT.