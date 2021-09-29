Texas based McDermott joins AquaVentus in green hydrogen energy production

McDermott has joined AquaVentus, a growing consortium of more than 70 companies, organizations and research institutions collaborating toward green hydrogen energy production in the North Sea.

AquaVentus unites international industry leaders with a shared vision for advancing hydrogen's role as a low-carbon, affordable energy solution-combining their unique expertise to make that future a reality.

"McDermott brings a long history of thinking differently about energy delivery—and unrivaled expertise in offshore infrastructure—to this dynamic group of visionaries," said Samik Mukherjee, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "This is a critical piece of the puzzle as we work together to make offshore production of green hydrogen a reality."

AquaVentus aims to develop 10 gigawatts of generation capacity for green hydrogen from offshore wind turbines in the North Sea by 2035. The expectation is that the wind power generated will be used to produce up to one million tons of production capacity of green hydrogen, which will be used to decarbonize Heligoland and transported to land via pipeline.

McDermott's involvement will bring the consortium comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) experience in the onshore, offshore, subsea and storage markets, from concept to completion.

"The German North Sea Offshore Wind sector will be instrumental to meeting the renewable energy demand for the Northern European industry and other markets," said Tareq Kawash, Senior Vice President, Europe, Middle East, Africa. "AquaVentus' network of members, collaborating across the supply chain, is the type of collaboration needed to make green hydrogen a commercially viable energy resource of the future."