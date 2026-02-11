T5 Smackover Partners unveils landmark geothermal, lithium and critical minerals project in East Texas

T5 Smackover Partners, LLC announced the advancement of a transformational, multi-resource clean-energy and critical-minerals project in the East Texas Smackover Formation.

The project integrates geothermal power generation, ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure, mobile grid-scale energy storage, and one of the most significant domestic lithium and bromine opportunities in North America.

Originally permitted as a geothermal well, T5's initial development has exceeded temperature expectations, validating the formation's ability to support scalable, baseload geothermal power. Leveraging this resource, T5 plans to deploy modular Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) turbines designed for rapid deployment and fast time-to-market power generation.

As part of its energy strategy, T5 intends to develop innovative ultra-fast charging infrastructure along the I-30 corridor. The system is designed to fully charge a passenger EV in approximately five minutes and an electric semi-truck in approximately 20–25 minutes. In addition, the company plans to deploy up to 75–100 megawatts of mobile, dispatchable power that can be rapidly redeployed to support emergency response, disaster recovery, and grid resiliency efforts across the region and beyond.

In parallel with its geothermal success, T5 has identified multiple zones within the Smackover Formation containing some of the highest lithium concentrations reported globally. The company has also confirmed significant concentrations of other critical and strategic minerals, including potassium and strontium, and anticipates world-class bromine deposits across its acreage.

Based on current development plans, T5 expects its initial Franklin, Titus, and Hopkins County project to produce approximately 35 to 50,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) per year, positioning it among the largest lithium production projects in North America. Against current industry development timelines, T5 believes its modular, hub-and-spoke approach positions the company to reach commercial lithium production years ahead of large-scale centralized projects planned by major industry participants. Many competing developments rely on multi-billion-dollar facilities that require extended permitting, financing, and construction cycles. By contrast, T5's modular geothermal, ORC, and Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) infrastructure is designed for phased deployment, allowing production to begin materially sooner as capacity is added incrementally.

The company is deploying a modular Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) strategy and expects to announce its DLE technology partner in the near future. Utilizing a hub-and-spoke model combined with modular processing, T5 anticipates producing meaningful volumes of lithium beginning in 2026 and accelerating into early 2027.

T5 Smackover Partners also plans to expand its modular geothermal and DLE hub-and-spoke developments into additional areas of the East Texas Smackover, creating a scalable platform for clean energy, domestic mineral supply, and long-term regional economic growth.

T5 Smackover Partners, LLC is a subsidiary of T5 Holdings, LP, founded by Dallas-based technology entrepreneur Bruce Thompson.

"We purchased an award-winning piece of reclaimed land from Luminant, formerly TXU, several years ago," said Thompson. "Twenty-five years ago, this property was a coal mine, which is hard to imagine today. My original goal was simply to build a great ranch for my family. I had never even heard of the Smackover Formation until landmen began approaching us about our minerals. That sparked an intense learning journey."

"As we educated ourselves, it became clear that many neighbors were being pushed into 10- to 15-year mineral leases that might take decades to generate meaningful royalty income," Thompson continued. "We decided to hire our own technical team, invest our own capital, and do this the right way. We love this community and want our neighbors to thrive alongside us. We truly believe we were guided to this unique place — and now we have the data, the resources, and what I like to call the 'holy water' to prove it."

Once known as a center for coal-based energy production, the region is now undergoing a historic transition. Through its integrated geothermal, lithium, bromine, and critical minerals strategy, T5 Smackover Partners is leading the transformation of East Texas into one of the most strategically important clean energy and domestic critical mineral corridors in the United States.