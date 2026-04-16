Suniva investing $350M in South Carolina expansion

Solar manufacturer Suniva said it will invest $350 million in a South Carolina cell factory, with production starting in early 2027.

The ​facility will represent a substantial expansion of the United States' capacity ‌to produce solar cells, the building blocks of solar panels that convert sunlight into electricity.

× Key points on Suniva’s South Carolina expansion Analysis Category Key Findings & Technical Data Investment Scale Suniva is investing approximately $350 million to expand its solar manufacturing operations in South Carolina, signaling renewed momentum in domestic clean energy supply chain development. Manufacturing Capacity The expansion is expected to significantly increase U.S.-based solar cell production capacity, supporting growing demand for domestically sourced components amid energy transition and policy incentives. Strategic Impact The project aligns with broader efforts to strengthen U.S. energy independence and onshore critical manufacturing, positioning Suniva to play a larger role in the evolving renewable energy and power generation landscape.

It is expected to open in the second quarter of 2027 and will create more ​than 550 jobs, Suniva said.

American-made solar panels and the components that go ​into them are in high demand due to new U.S. ⁠policies that restrict Chinese-owned factories and companies that use their products from ​accessing federal clean energy tax credits.

"When it comes to solar cells, there is ​a dearth of those in the U.S.," Suniva President Matt Card said in an interview. "We've had a constant push from the market for more and more and more and more, ​and that demand has been so high that it exceeded what we ​could do at our current facility."

Suniva, which is based in Atlanta, was the first company ‌to resume ⁠U.S. commercial production of silicon-based solar cells in 2024 after the industry was paused for years due to competition from low-priced imports from Asia.

The Laurens County, South Carolina, facility will mark a major increase in Suniva's manufacturing capacity, which ​will go from ​1 GW currently ⁠to 5.5 GW once fully operational.

Without giving specifics, Card said a substantial portion of the factory's output through 2030 ​has been pre-sold.

The United States currently boasts just 3.2 GW ​of total ⁠solar cell capacity but 60 GW of module capacity, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. That means that today, most solar cells used by domestic module factories ​are imported.