Star Catcher raises $65M to build the first power grid in space

Star Catcher Industries, Inc. (Star Catcher), the company building the first power grid in space, announced it has raised $65 million in an oversubscribed Series A round.

The new investment — led by B Capital and co-led by Shield Capital and Cerberus Ventures, the venture arm of Cerberus Capital Management — brings Star Catcher's total capital raised to $88 million.

× Key points on Star Catcher’s space-based power grid project Analysis Category Key Findings & Technical Data Project Concept Star Catcher is developing a space-based power grid designed to collect and transmit solar energy from orbit, introducing a new approach to continuous energy generation. Technology Focus The initiative centers on orbital energy infrastructure capable of wirelessly transmitting power to satellites and potentially terrestrial systems, reducing dependence on traditional in-space battery limitations. Strategic Impact The project highlights growing interest in space-based energy technologies, with potential implications for satellite operations, defense applications and future global energy delivery systems.

Cerberus' General John W. "Jay" Raymond (Ret.), the first Chief of Space Operations of the United States Space Force, will join Star Catcher's board, along with B Capital General Partner and Global Head of Energy Jeff Johnson and SHIELD Principal David Rothzeid. GreatPoint Ventures, Helena, Oceans Ventures, and MVP Ventures also participated in the round.

"This investment underscores the conviction that orbital infrastructure is now as fundamental as terrestrial infrastructure," said Andrew Rush, co-founder and CEO of Star Catcher. "Every major application driving the space economy — connectivity, computing, security, sensing — is power-limited today. Star Catcher is lifting that ceiling — making it possible to build in orbit at the scale the next century of life on Earth will demand."

Founded less than two years ago, Star Catcher is developing a space-based energy infrastructure layer that delivers electricity on demand to satellites and other spacecraft using optical power beaming. Following an industry-leading seed round and exceptional customer traction, the company set the world record for optical power beaming, completed a critical on-orbit subsystem demonstration, and validated its end-to-end system architecture. The Series A positions Star Catcher to move from validated technology to scalable infrastructure.

"At B Capital, we focus on scaling technologies to enhance energy infrastructure, and the same dynamics we're seeing on Earth are now playing out in orbit," said Jeff Johnson, General Partner and Head of Energy at B Capital. "There is exploding demand, limited shared infrastructure, and a generational opportunity for the company capable of building the first in-orbit grid. We strongly believe Star Catcher is that company. The traction we've seen thus far speaks for itself, and we're proud to lead this round in support of a team that brings unmatched operational depth to solve this critical challenge."

Next Up: Accelerating Mission Cadence

Star Catcher will launch the first-ever space-based optical power beaming demonstration later this year. The mission marks a foundational step toward constructing the first energy grid in space — built to deliver up to 10x more power to satellites with no retrofit or custom receiver required — and the first of a series of flight missions designed to progressively retire technical risk and deploy operational capability.

As the company advances toward on-demand power availability, this investment accelerates a second orbital mission already in development and strengthens the engineering and operations capacity to drive scalable grid deployment.

"Star Catcher is solving the constraint that plagues every space-based mission: power," said John Serafini, Partner at SHIELD. "They've moved from concept to world-record performance to flight hardware on a timeline almost no frontier-tech company achieves, and they're building infrastructure with direct relevance to both commercial operators and the national security community. This is precisely the kind of company SHIELD exists to back."

An Expanding Customer Base

Star Catcher's customer base spans commercial space operators and U.S. Government stakeholders. The company has signed seven power purchase agreements, secured multiple government contracts, and is managing a qualified commercial pipeline representing more than $3 billion in projected annual recurring revenue. The Series A will fund continued commercial expansion alongside deeper engagement with U.S. national security customers.

"Energy and infrastructure resilience are core national and economic priorities on Earth, as in orbit," said General Raymond, Senior Managing Director at Cerberus. "Persistent surveillance, resilient communications, and unhindered maneuverability are all constrained today by power. An on-demand power grid can change that, expanding critical capabilities across commercial and national security missions."