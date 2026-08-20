Standard Nuclear executes fuel supply agreement with Radiant for TRISO nuclear fuel

Standard Nuclear, a reactor-agnostic producer of TRISO nuclear fuel, and the only U.S. company with industrial-scale TRISO fuel fabrication facilities announced the execution of a new binding fuel supply agreement with Radiant Industries, Inc., a pioneer in portable nuclear microreactors.

Radiant locks in multi-ton TRISO fuel supply through 2031 for its Kaleidos microreactor

Under this partnership, Radiant has secured supply of multiple metric tons of TRISO fuel to be delivered through 2031. The agreement marks a watershed moment for the advanced nuclear industry, signaling commercial scale demand for TRISO fuel across a growing range of reactor applications. Radiant's Kaleidos is a 1-megawatt nuclear microreactor designed for transport and direct deployment at customer sites. This long-term commitment advances Standard Nuclear’s mission to build a domestic supply of advanced nuclear fuel by securing multi-year customer agreements for its U.S.-produced TRISO fuel.

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Standard Nuclear inks flexible TRISO fuel supply deal to power Radiant's transportable microreactors

"Radiant is now deploying truly transportable, safe, and highly advanced microreactors to transform the power paradigm for defense, behind the meter, and elsewhere. This agreement reflects our customers’ continued confidence and trust in our ability to deliver the essential TRISO fuel they need to deploy these power systems,” said Kurt Terrani, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard Nuclear. “By offering our customers short, medium, and long-term supply options, we are providing the flexibility and certainty they need to fuel their reactors and meet the growing demand for advanced nuclear fuel across this market."