Siemens Announces SGT-9000HL Gas Turbine to Re-Power Cooperative Energy’s R.D. Morrow, Sr. Generating Station

Siemens announced a new order to supply natural gas power generation hardware, software, and service support to re-power Cooperative Energy’s R.D. Morrow, Sr. Generating Station facility in Purvis, Mississippi. Cooperative Energy will use Siemens’ SGT6-9000HL natural gas-powered turbine, SGen6-3000W generator, and SPPA-T3000 turbine controls system to re-power the facility’s existing coal-powered steam turbines. The natural gas-fueled combined cycle power plant (CCPP) has a gross installed electrical capacity of nearly 550 megawatts (MW) and will supply reliable electricity to Cooperative Energy’s 11 Member cooperatives, which collectively serve approximately 430,000 homes and businesses across the state.

Cooperative Energy will re-power one of its existing coal-fired generation units with a Siemens SGT6-9000HL turbine, derived from proven Siemens H-class technology and the company’s more than 170-year engineering legacy. Siemens’ SGT6-9000HL advanced air-cooled gas turbine uses new innovative technologies and design features to reach next levels of combined cycle efficiency.

Siemens has also been awarded a 20-year, long-term service agreement, that will help support the gas turbine and generator’s optimal operating efficiency during the life cycle of the project. The contract includes service on parts, repairs, field services, program management, and offerings from Siemens’ Omnivise Digital Services portfolio, including remote monitoring and diagnostics. The contract continues Siemens’ long-standing relationship with Cooperative Energy that also includes servicing the SGT6-5000F units at Cooperative Energy’s at Batesville, Mississippi facility.

Two additional power plants are currently under construction that will rely on Siemens HL-class gas turbine technology in North Carolina, and in Lincolnshire, UK.

“Building on our well-established foundation with Cooperative Energy’s Batesville Generating Station, we are pleased to again partner with them on the re-powering of their R.D. Morrow, Sr. facility,” said John Gibson, Country Division Lead for U.S. Power and Gas, Siemens. “The rigorous development of Siemens’ SGT6-9000HL combines the world-class pedigree of our H-class with cutting-edge advancements. This technology is ideally suited to supply reliable, affordable, and low-carbon power across the state of Mississippi.”

“The Cooperative Energy consultants and staff went through a rigorous evaluation of the various combustion turbine technologies available and selected the Siemens SGT6-9000HL as the best overall technology for the Morrow Repower Project,” said Nathan Brown. Cooperative Energy’s senior vice president and chief operating officer. “Utilizing the Siemens technology, we believe the resulting combined cycle unit at Plant Morrow will provide low-cost, reliable and low-emission energy for our Members for many years to come.”