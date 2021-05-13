Raven Butene-1, LLC partners with Enchanted Rock

Enchanted Rock announced that Raven Butene-1, LLC has awarded Enchanted Rock a contract to provide managed power resiliency for the Raven Ethylene-to-Butene-1 processing facility located in Baytown, Texas.

Raven5 Raven Ethylene-to-Butene-1 processing facility in Baytown, Texas

Enchanted Rock's ultra-clean and quiet natural gas-powered managed resiliency microgrid is now providing full facility emergency power to prevent interruptions to plant operations caused by power outages. The microgrid project was commissioned in March 2021.

The Raven plant, a flagship project of Arcanum Infrastructure, LLC, is a facility with long-term fee-based offtake agreements with commitments from multiple Butene-1 buyers. Butene-1 is a linear alpha olefin (LAO) used as co-monomers in the production of various types of polyethylene plastic. The Raven facility is designed for dedicated on-purpose Butene-1 production from the processing of ethylene (an available derivative of natural gas) to meet anticipated growth in the polyethylene and associated markets.

"We are thrilled to partner with Raven to help support their operations at the Butene-1 production complex," said John Gould, Chief Revenue Officer at Enchanted Rock. "The Enchanted Rock managed power resiliency solution will protect operations during power grid outages, which is especially critical in the Gulf Coast region with hurricane season and severe storms. The project marks Enchanted Rock's continued expansion into the high-value manufacturing segment in which power disruption can cause significant product loss and long plant recovery time."

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Enchanted Rock delivers long duration backup power using the cleanest technology available. The company's integrated Resiliency on Call (iROC) service will provide Raven with worry-free reliability because Enchanted Rock operates, monitors, and maintains the systems. The unique iROC model allows Raven to receive full-facility backup at a fraction of the cost of a standard reliability system.

"We are excited to work with Enchanted Rock to address our business resiliency needs," said Nicholas Stewart, General Manager at Raven. "We were looking for a more reliable alternative to diesel for an emergency power solution, and Enchanted Rock has a proven track record for innovative technology and service reliability. The harrowing days of this year's winter storm in Texas reinforced why a resiliency strategy is critical. Now that our microgrid is in place, we'll sleep much better knowing we are protected ahead of the next big outage event."