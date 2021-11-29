Plug Power to build green hydrogen production facility on West Coast

Plug Power Inc. recently revealed its plans for the construction of a state-of-the-art green hydrogen production facility in Fresno County, California.

The plant will be the largest green hydrogen production facility on the West Coast, producing 30 metric tons of liquid green hydrogen daily.

The facility will use a 300-megawatt (MW) solar farm to supply 120 MWs for powering its polymer electrolyte membrane electrolyzers, which split water into hydrogen and oxygen through an electro- chemical process.

Upon completion, the company's nationwide network of production plants will supply 500 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen by 2025, offering transportation fuel to customers that is price-competitive with diesel for use in light-duty vehicles, freight transportation and logistics operations.

Pending environmental and construction permitting approvals, the plant will break ground in early 2023 and complete commissioning in early 2024.