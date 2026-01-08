Pivot Energy and Tapestry, Inc. announce the completion of three Illinois community solar projects

Pivot Energy, a national renewable energy provider and independent power producer, and Tapestry, Inc., a global accessories and lifestyle brand, such as Coach and Kate Spade, are celebrating a milestone in their partnership.

Pivot announced the completion of three Illinois community solar projects, totaling 13.475 megawatts.

The three new Illinois community solar projects – financed, developed, owned, and operated by Pivot – are in Peoria, Dover, and Ottawa. They are the first of five Pivot community solar projects to be developed and completed in Illinois and part of a 15-year agreement with Tapestry, which is purchasing Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) from Pivot, produced by the projects. Collectively, the solar projects are expected to generate more than 23,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy per year, the equivalent of powering approximately 2,500 Illinois households annually. Construction for the two remaining solar projects in the Illinois portfolio is expected to finish by 2030.

Pivot Energy is dedicated to investing in the communities where its projects operate. Across the five projects in this partnership, they plan to contribute more than $115,000 to support local initiatives. To date, nearly $65,000 has already been donated to two Illinois organizations, Illinois Central College (ICC) and HIRE360, to fund workforce training programs that expand access to solar careers across the state. The remaining funds will be donated in the coming years as the other two projects reach key construction milestones.

Tapestry's investment in the Illinois community solar portfolio reflects the company's broader commitment to operating responsibly and reducing its environmental impact. In December 2025, Tapestry announced that it had achieved 100% renewable electricity across its stores, offices, and fulfillment centers globally. The long-term agreement with Pivot Energy strengthens that progress by adding new clean energy to the grid and supporting a more resilient, low-carbon future for the communities where the company operates. Across its global footprint, Tapestry continues to source renewable electricity through a combination of renewable energy credits and market-appropriate energy certificates, ensuring its operations are powered by cleaner, more responsible energy solutions.

"Pivot is thrilled to partner with Tapestry on this Illinois portfolio," said Liz Reddington, Vice President of Development at Pivot Energy. "It demonstrates how companies are continuing to advance renewable energy solutions while providing support to local communities for workforce development, education, and more."

"These Illinois solar projects mark a significant milestone in Tapestry's renewable energy strategy. Our partnership with Pivot Energy has been instrumental in achieving 100% renewable electricity across our own operations, a key step toward meeting our science-based climate targets," said Logan Duran, Global Head of ESG & Sustainability, Tapestry, Inc. "This collaboration demonstrates how we're integrating sustainability into the way we operate, investing in solutions that deliver measurable impact for our business and the planet."