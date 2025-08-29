Palisades Nuclear Plant nears 2025 restart

Progress is accelerating at the Palisades Nuclear Plant in Covert after an important move by the Nuclear Regulatory Agency (NRC).

The Palisades Nuclear Plant is located in Covert, Michigan, which is in the southwestern part of the state.

The NRC officially changed the designation of Palisades from "decommissioning" to "operating," paving the way for the plant to receive fuel and, eventually, restart the reactor.

"All of the electrical systems are being refurbished and rebuilt. So essentially this is a new plant in many aspects," Kelly Trice, CEO of Palisades corporate owner Holtec International, said. "This plant is only halfway through its lifespan at this point. It has another 50 years to give."

Holtec plans to restart the facility by the end of the year after all necessary repairs are made and safety measures are met.

It will become the first-ever nuclear power plant in the United States to be recommissioned.

