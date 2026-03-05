Origis Energy announces $545M financing for Texas solar portfolio

Origis Energy announced financial close of an approximately $545 million senior secured project financing with Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) and Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (Santander) for three utility-scale solar projects (the "Rockhound Projects") totaling around 413 MW of installed capacity in Ector County, Texas, that includes the city of Odessa.

The financing represents the next phase of Origis Energy's multi-project solar complex in West Texas, which will total over 700 MW upon completion. The complex also includes the Swift Air Solar II and Swift Air Solar III projects, which reached financial close in 2025.

The senior secured credit facilities include construction loan, term loan, tax credit bridge, and letter of credit facilities supporting both the construction and operating phases of the projects.

Natixis CIB and Santander acted as Joint Underwriters, Coordinating Lead Arrangers, and Co-Green Loan Coordinators for the transaction, with Natixis CIB serving as Administrative Agent. U.S. Bank National Association served as Collateral Agent.

"This financing reflects the quality of the Rockhound portfolio and the confidence our capital partners place in Origis' ability to execute complex, multi-project transactions with discipline and scale," said Alice Heathcote, Chief Financial Officer of Origis Energy. "Natixis and Santander have been exceptional partners throughout the process. Together, we are advancing resilient, long-term energy infrastructure in Texas while delivering meaningful economic benefits to local communities."

"Santander is proud to once again support Origis alongside Natixis, marking another milestone in our partnership. This transaction reflects the strength of our ongoing relationship and our continued commitment to supporting renewable energy platforms. We value the opportunity to continue partnering with Origis as they expand their portfolio," said Andrew Platt, Head of Energy Structured Finance & Advisory US, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking.

"Natixis CIB is pleased to have supported Origis in the financing of the Greyhound A, Rockhound C and Rockhound D assets, alongside Santander. Origis, along with Antin, are important clients to Natixis CIB, and we look forward to continuing our long, collaborative and successful relationship in future transactions," said James Kaiser, Head of Infrastructure and Energy Finance North America, Natixis CIB.