ONE Nuclear and Sunshine Partners to develop West Texas power projects

ONE Nuclear Energy LLC, an independent developer of large-scale energy solutions powered by natural gas and advanced nuclear technologies, announced it has signed a Letter of Intent with Sunshine Partners US LLC to evaluate the joint development of power generation projects across a portfolio of five sites representing approximately 18,275 acres located in West Texas.

The expansive portfolio, known as the “West Texas Platform,” spans five key counties within the ERCOT West market, representing a significant energy infrastructure development opportunity.

Sunshine Partners believes the sites are well-suited for a range of energy and industrial uses, including natural gas generation, solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) generation, advanced nuclear energy, utility-scale solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS), data centers and advanced manufacturing facilities.

West Texas has long been one of America’s most important energy corridors - combining world-class solar resources, deep energy infrastructure, and available land at scale, within reach of some of the fastest-growing power demand in the country. The collaboration comes as electricity demand across Texas continues to accelerate, driven by rapid growth in AI computing, hyperscale data centers, industrial reshoring, and broader electrification trends. As power becomes the binding constraint for industrial growth, AI infrastructure, and grid reliability, the region is uniquely positioned to help carry the next phase of American energy expansion.

× Key points on One Power, Nuclear Sunshine and West Texas power projects Analysis Category Key Findings & Technical Data Strategic Partnership One Power and Nuclear Sunshine have partnered to explore advanced energy solutions for West Texas, combining expertise in power infrastructure and emerging nuclear technologies. Project Focus The collaboration is evaluating power projects capable of supporting growing electricity demand from industrial facilities, data centers and energy-intensive operations across the region. Long-Term Impact The initiative highlights increasing interest in advanced nuclear and diversified power generation as tools to improve grid reliability, strengthen energy security and support economic growth in Texas.

"For ONE Nuclear, this platform represents a compelling opportunity to help address one of the most important energy challenges facing the United States – delivering reliable, scalable power where demand is growing fastest," said Coen Weddepohl, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer of ONE Nuclear. "These sites offer exceptional infrastructure advantages and development flexibility. By combining Sunshine Partner's site development expertise with ONE Nuclear's phased gas-to-nuclear deployment strategy and behind-the-meter power solutions, we believe we can create a powerful framework for supporting future industrial and technology growth in West Texas."

"We are excited to partner with ONE Nuclear to evaluate the development potential of the West Texas Platform," said Marcus Jacobsson, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sunshine Partners. “Sunshine Partners’ strategy is built around scaling integrated Energy Super Sites - combining utility-scale solar, battery energy storage, and firm, high-availability baseload generation, including deployment-efficient, low-emissions SOFC technology, to deliver always-on energy for the community, grid, advanced industry, and hyperscale data centers. ONE Nuclear’s phased gas-to-nuclear approach is a natural next layer in that stack, uniquely suited to the scale and long-term development vision we bring to West Texas. At the heart of how we develop is a commitment to being a positive net contributor and a responsible long-term partner in the communities we build in - a commitment we aim to put into binding contractual terms and project structures that create durable local value. The recent launch of Sunshine DevCo - our dedicated West Texas development arm formed through our merger with TBRE - has been central to assembling a platform of this depth and scale, and we are genuinely excited that it is already opening the door to partnerships of this caliber. Together, these sites form a highly strategic energy ecosystem within ERCOT West. The combination of transmission access, water availability, diversified infrastructure, and large-scale development acreage positions this platform to support the next generation of energy, data center, and industrial investments in Texas."

The five-site platform creates an expansive development opportunity in one of the nation's most active energy and industrial corridors, offering multiple pathways to deploy power generation assets.

The companies will jointly evaluate development pathways and commercial opportunities across the West Texas Platform, with a focus on delivering reliable, scalable power solutions capable of supporting long-term economic growth throughout the region.