Nuclear lifecycle innovation campuses contenders announced

The U.S. Department of Energy announced the selection of Utah, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Idaho as potential host states for Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses, a new effort to strengthen and modernize the nation’s full nuclear fuel cycle.

The campuses will attract significant investment, expand domestic manufacturing, and create thousands of new high-paying jobs in their respective regions.

Following record levels of interest in the application process, U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright signed Memorandums of Understanding with the five states to continue exploring opportunities to host Innovation Campuses and support President Trump’s bold vision for American energy dominance and national energy security.

Secretary Wright on America's nuclear renaissance

“I’m pleased to announce that after reviewing 28 applications from 26 states, the Energy Department has selected five initial contenders to further explore building Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses,” Secretary Wright said. “These campuses will be massive generators of economic growth, create thousands of high-paying jobs, and be crucial to unleashing America’s nuclear renaissance. The innovative concept is a direct result of President Trump’s leadership and ambitious directives to restore the domestic nuclear fuel cycle and get America’s nuclear industry growing again.”

“Utah welcomes the chance to help America reclaim its leadership in civil nuclear energy,” said Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox. “We're building the advanced technologies that will drive affordable, abundant power across our country. Through Operation Gigawatt, Utah is developing the entire nuclear lifecycle, from fuel production to advanced reactor deployment—strengthening our national security while helping secure America's energy independence. This campus will accelerate that work.”

“As the global epicenter of nuclear energy, Tennessee is honored to be selected as a potential host for a Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “As our state answered the call during the Manhattan Project and helped shape the course of history, Tennessee stands ready once again to advance the safe, reliable energy solutions our nation depends on. I thank President Trump and Secretary Wright for their leadership as we strengthen America's energy dominance and create new opportunities for Tennesseans.”

“Oklahoma has always been the leader in energy production and innovation, from the oil boom of the early 1900s to the shale revolution in mid-2000s,” said Oklahoma Governor J. Kevin Stitt. “Today marks a new frontier—the chance to add nuclear to our energy abundance agenda. This opportunity is an all hands on deck moment, and I look forward to working with communities across our state to make this campus a reality. I’m grateful to President Trump and Secretary Wright for their leadership and considering Oklahoma, and for the companies, research institutions, and leaders across our state who have already pulled a seat up to the table to be a part of this project.”

“Louisiana shares the President’s vision for nuclear power and America’s energy future. We appreciate Secretary Wright’s leadership and the opportunity provided by the Department of Energy to further America’s energy dominance!” said Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry. “Our state has a long and proud history of energy innovation, and we are ready to lead the next era of nuclear energy.”

“Idaho is honored to have been selected as one of five initial contenders to further explore the development of Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses. For more than 70 years, Idaho has been at the forefront of nuclear innovation, and we are grateful to President Trump, Secretary Wright, and the U.S. Department of Energy for recognizing our unmatched expertise and legacy. We look forward to working with DOE to continue advancing every stage of the nuclear lifecycle, strengthening our nation's energy security, creating good-paying jobs, and ensuring Idaho remains the home of America's nuclear renaissance,” said Idaho Governor Brad Little.

Economic impact: Investment, tax revenue, and job creation

The proposed campuses are designed to support activities across the full nuclear fuel lifecycle, including fuel fabrication, enrichment, reprocessing used nuclear fuel, and final disposition of used nuclear fuel. Depending on state priorities and regional capabilities, the campuses may also host advanced reactor deployment, power generation, advanced manufacturing, and co located data centers.

The proposed innovation campuses have the potential to attract up to $50 billion in capital investment, generate as much as $10 billion in state and local tax revenue, and create nearly 25,000 jobs with an establishment of a campus.

Earlier this year, DOE invited states to submit clear statements of interest and constructive feedback on the structure of the Innovation Campuses. In their submissions, states outlined how a campus would advance goals such as workforce development, infrastructure investment, economic diversification, or technology leadership and described the scope of activities they envision hosting. States submitted responses by April 1, 2026.

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States that choose to pursue hosting an innovation campus will sign hosting agreements with the Department at a later date.