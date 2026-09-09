NRG’s 1.2 GW Texas generation project advances through ERCOT’s batch zero process

NRG confirmed that its previously announced, proposed 1.2 gigawatt (GW) natural gas generation project supporting a Texas data center development has been conditionally included as a Studied Load in ERCOT's Batch Zero large load interconnection process.

This project would pair 1.2 GW of dispatchable capacity with new data center load, rather than drawing from existing grid resources, while also delivering local benefits. NRG expects the plant to create well over 1,000 construction and operational jobs and generate meaningful new tax revenue for local governments and school districts.

This Bring Your Own Power approach is in line with the standard Governor Abbott has set for Texas. Texans deserve confidence that new data center development will strengthen the grid, communities, and the future Texas economy. As Texas' economy and population continue to grow, projects like this are how NRG intends to protect reliability and affordability for families and businesses.

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Conditional inclusion in Batch Zero remains subject to applicable ERCOT requirements, and the project will now move through ERCOT's remaining study, verification, and interconnection steps. NRG first disclosed the project during its most recent earnings call on August 4, 2026.