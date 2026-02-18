NRG to bolster Texas grid by 2028

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that an NRG Energy, Inc. electric power generation plant to be constructed at the existing NRG Greens Bayou facility in Harris County has been designated as a qualified project under the Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation (JETI) program.

“Texas is America’s energy leader,” said Governor Abbott. “This $617 million investment by NRG in Harris County will add more power to Texas' energy infrastructure and help meet energy needs of Texas homes and businesses in the fifth-largest metropolitan area in the nation. Smart investments like these will power and sustain an even brighter future in Texas for generations to come.”

In November 2025, a Texas Energy Fund loan agreement between NRG and the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) was announced for the plant, which is expected to begin generating power for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) power region in 2028.

“Moving Texas forward to meet rising energy demand involves public-private partnership, and NRG is grateful the Greens Bayou new build project is part of Governor Abbott’s innovative JETI program,” said NRG President Robert Gaudette. “Our new 455-megawatt facility at the Greens Bayou power plant will enhance grid stability, create job opportunities, and help make power more affordable for homes and businesses in Texas. We thank Governor Abbott, the Texas Legislature, the PUC, and the Galena Park Independent School District (ISD) for being excellent partners.”

“Galena Park ISD recognizes the potential of NRG’s investment in the Greens Bayou project and the positive impact it may bring to our community,” said Galena Park ISD Superintendent of Schools John Moore, Ed.D. “Projects like this support local economic development while helping ensure long-term stability for public education.”