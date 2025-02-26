NRG, GE Vernova and Kiewit accelerating generation capacity to support demand growth

NRG Energy Inc. joined GE Vernova, Inc. and The Industrial Company (TIC), a subsidiary of Kiewit Corporation in announcing a new venture aimed at rapidly bringing new electricity generation capacity to market in response to growing demand for computing power and generative AI (GenAI).

This U.S.-based venture combines the strengths of a power generation and wholesale company/developer, original equipment manufacturer and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company to deliver quality, certainty and speed in powering GenAI capability. Through their innovative efforts and focus on efficient practices, these industry leaders aim to shorten the concept-to-electron timeline, ensuring that electricity generation capacity is quickly brought online to help meet demand.

“The growing demand for electricity in part due to GenAI and the buildup of data centers means we need to form new, innovative partnerships to quickly increase America’s dispatchable generation,” said Robert J. Gaudette, Executive Vice President, President of NRG Business and Wholesale Operations. “Working together, these three industry leaders are committed to executing with speed and excellence to meet our customers’ generation needs.”

Initially, the venture will work to advance four projects totaling over 5 gigawatts (GW) of efficient, new natural gas combined cycle power plants for the ERCOT & PJM markets. The first 1.2GW is expected to commence commercial operation in 2029 with two (2) 7HA gas turbines secured under a slot reservation agreement with GE Vernova. Subsequent projects will be targeted to come online through 2032. The model is replicable and scalable, with the potential to fill a future pipeline of 10-15GW and expand to other areas across the U.S.

“GE Vernova is honored and excited that NRG has selected to own and operate our industry-leading 7HA gas turbine technology as they continue to increase their ability to serve their customers,” said Dave Ross, President & CEO, GE Vernova’s Gas Power business in the Americas.

Harnessing the power of three industry leaders, this collaboration’s strength resides on all three sides:

NRG is one of America’s leading power generators and energy retailers with over 160 TWh and 1.9 Tcf delivered, and 13GW of generation capacity in its fleet.

GE Vernova is a purpose-built, global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it.

Kiewit including its subsidiary, TIC, is one of America's leading engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) companies, and one with the most experience in building projects equipped with GE Vernova equipment.

“We’re excited to be part of this partnership to deliver power generation projects to support the growth and demand of technology development in the U.S.,” said Dave Flickinger, Executive Vice President, Kiewit Corporation. “Our long, successful track record as an EPC contractor in the power market will help us meet the speed, safety, quality and delivery demands of this venture – and serve as a strong partner to NRG and GE Vernova.”