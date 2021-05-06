NRG Energy names Houston its main headquarters

NRG Energy, Inc. announced today it has named Houston its sole headquarters and has selected Alberto Fornaro as new executive vice president and CFO.

Electric powerlines

NRG used to be based in Princeton, N.J., and has claimed dual headquarters in Princeton and Houston since acquiring Houston-based GenOn in 2012. NRG is also the parent company of Houston-based Reliant Energy.

"Houston has been a second headquarters for NRG for many years, supporting many of our customers and employees. Today, we are officially designating Houston as NRG’s sole Corporate Headquarters, a step that simplifies our operations," said Mauricio Gutierrez, president and CEO of NRG. "Texas is a great place for business, growing at a rapid pace and attracting diverse talent and industries."

In separate statements, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Greater Houston Partnership (GHP) said NRG has more than 3,000 employees in Houston.

“We’ve always thought of NRG as a hometown company, and now it is official," said Bob Harvey, president and CEO of the GHP. "NRG’s headquarters relocation is another milestone moment for Houston and further solidifies our position as a corporate headquarters capital. Houston is committed to leading the global energy transition, and companies like NRG are key to this effort. We are delighted they will lead their business from Houston.”

"I welcome today’s announcement by NRG designating Houston as the company’s sole corporate headquarters," Turner said. "Over the past several years, my team and I have had substantive conversations with President and CEO Mauricio Gutierrez. I believe the decision is confirmation that Houston is a smart city for business. … (The headquarters decision) means that NRG has committed to being a Texas-based company that will continue to expand. I look forward to strengthening our partnership and continuing to have meaningful discussions about our shared goals and vision for Houston’s future."

Meanwhile, Fornaro will lead the entire NRG finance organization including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, investor relations, internal audit, and treasury.

“Alberto is a seasoned finance expert, bringing over 30 years of experience and a unique combination of consumer, technology, manufacturing, and risk management experience. I’m thrilled to see Alberto join NRG where his leadership can help advance our strategic priorities,” said Mauricio Gutierrez, president and CEO, NRG Energy. “As we prepare for a seamless transition, I would like to recognize Gaetan Frotte for his leadership during his time as interim CFO, his support has been invaluable during this challenging first quarter.”

The addition of NRG expands Houston’s list of Fortune 500 headquarters to 24 companies, the GHP said. NRG was No. 324 on the most recent list.