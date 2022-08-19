NRC issues annual assessments to U.S. nuclear power plants

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has issued annual letters to the nation's 93 operating commercial nuclear power reactors, regarding their performance in 2021.

"The work of the nuclear power plant operators for almost every reactor fully meets our stringent safety and security performance objectives," said Andrea Veil, director of NRC's Office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation.

Ninety-one reactors were in the highest performance category. Two reactors were in the second performance category, as the operators needed to resolve one or two items of low safety significance. For this performance level, regulatory oversight includes additional inspection and follow-up of corrective actions. Plants in this category were Callaway in Missouri and Davis-Besse in Ohio. There were no reactors in the third or fourth performance categories.