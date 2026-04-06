NRC approves life extension for California nuclear plant

The federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approved Pacific Gas and Electric Company's 20-year license renewal application for extended operations of Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

The NRC's approval follows a transparent and public process through which the agency determined that Diablo Canyon is safe and environmentally sound to operate for another 20 years, though extending operations past 2030 would require action from the California Legislature.

The three-year license renewal process also included approvals from state and regional agencies including the California Public Utilities Commission, the State Lands Commission, the California Coastal Commission and the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board.

Diablo Canyon provides safe, reliable, affordable and clean electricity to about four million Californians and makes up nearly 20% of California's clean energy.

"The NRC's approval of Diablo Canyon's license renewal application marks an important milestone for California's energy future," said Pacific Gas and Electric Company CEO Sumeet Singh. "Diablo Canyon is the state's largest source of clean energy and a cornerstone of reliability. Every day, we maintain an unwavering focus on operating a safe, reliable, affordable and clean energy system that can meet growing demand in a changing climate. The NRC's thorough and thoughtful review underscores the strength of our commitment, and we are proud of Diablo Canyon's continued role in supporting California's focus on net-zero energy."

Acting Director of the NRC's Office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation Jeremy Groom called Diablo Canyon an integral part of the Central Coast community and a stabilizing force for California's electric grid.

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"Today's milestone reminds us that when discipline, science, responsibility and vision all come together, we can build an energy future that is both sustainable and secure," Groom said during a license renewal-signing ceremony Thursday morning. "Diablo Canyon's procedures and oversight have evolved throughout the years and through rigorous review, continuous inspection and technical refinement. This license renewal reflects that strength of commitment and confidence earned through a thorough and transparent NRC review."