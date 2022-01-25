Nikola, TC Energy to co-develop hydrogen hubs

Nikola Corp. and TC Energy Corp. have agreed to collaborate on co-developing, constructing, operating and owning large-scale hydrogen production facilities (hubs) in the U.S. and Canada.

A key objective of the collaboration is to establish hubs producing 150 metric tons or more of hydrogen per day near highly traveled truck corridors to serve Nikola's planned need for hydrogen to fuel its Class 8 heavy-duty zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicles within the next five years. TC Energy has significant pipeline, storage and power assets that potentially can be leveraged to lower the cost and increase the speed of delivery of these hydrogen production hubs. This may include exploring the integration of midstream assets to enable hydrogen distribution and storage via pipeline and/or to deliver CO2 to permanent sequestration sites to decarbonize the hydrogen production process.

