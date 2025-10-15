Nextracker and T1 Energy sign agreement for the supply of advanced solar panel frames engineered and made in the U.S.

Nextracker and T1 Energy Inc., announced a strategic framework agreement to use Nextracker’s patented steel module frame technology for T1 Energy’s new 5-GW G1_Dallas solar manufacturing facility.

Expand Nextracker facility Nextracker, T1 Energy, and Clearway at T1 Energy's 5-GW G1_Dallas Solar Manufacturing Facility

The agreement is expected to accelerate the industry’s transition away from imported aluminum frames toward made-in-the-USA frames using locally manufactured specialty steel, and support demand in the U.S. for durable solar technology.

“Clearway applauds Nextracker’s technology and manufacturing program to bring next-generation, American-made steel module frames to support the domestic photovoltaics (PV) industry. These new steel frames increase the domestic content of the module, create a stiffer, more reliable module, and with Nextracker's ongoing innovation, will enable faster installation rates compared to legacy aluminum frames,” said Ross Heiman, vice president of engineering at Clearway Energy Group.

“We’re proud to offer our customers leading-edge solar module frame technology from Nextracker,” said Daniel Barcelo, Chairman and CEO, T1 Energy. “These are American companies and factories with American workers delivering American energy security. With potential for surging demand from data centers and AI infrastructure, the U.S. needs to establish critical energy supply chains built on domestic capacity and industrial expertise. This is exactly what T1 and Nextracker are doing, together.”

“Solar panels were invented by Bell Labs in the 1950s, and it is fantastic to see reshoring of PV manufacturing facilities at real scale in the USA,” said Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextracker. “It is a privilege to be supporting T1 Energy’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dallas with our patented steel module frames using high-quality and low-carbon U.S.-produced steel. Our technology enables lower-cost solar power by improving PV module durability and installation velocity.”

Most solar frames are produced with extruded aluminum and imported from Asia. Through this partnership, Nextracker will reshore critical manufacturing capacity and enable a domestic supply of specialty steel frames that are competitively priced and are expected to be more durable, and less exposed to tariff and global supply chain risks.

To support this initiative, Nextracker plans to increase its existing U.S. steel frame capacity in the Midwest with additional manufacturing lines in Texas, creating high-quality jobs. This would complement Nextracker’s Texas footprint of more than a dozen manufacturing partners that produce key solar tracker components.