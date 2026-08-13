NextEra secures initial funding for up to 10 GW of new Texas, Pennsylvania gas generation

NextEra Energy, Inc. announced it has executed definitive agreements with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Government of Japan to fund the development and operation of up to 10 gigawatts of natural gas-powered generation in Texas and Pennsylvania.

The announcement follows President Donald J. Trump's approval of the projects, which were selected in connection with Japan's $550 billion investment commitment to the United States as part of the U.S.-Japan trade agreement, in March.

This major milestone releases the first tranche of funding for the two projects, which will be used for a variety of development activities, including down payments on long-lead equipment, including turbines, and selection of engineering, procurement and construction contractors. In partnership with the Administration and the Government of Japan, these funds are expected to enable NextEra Energy to deliver reliable, large-scale power infrastructure that supports America's economic growth and technical leadership in a manner consistent with the White House's Ratepayer Protection Pledge.

Statements on the announcement:

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, "Today's announcement is yet another example of how President Trump's trade agenda is putting the needs of American families first. The initial $3.3 billion investment will commence the building of the facilities needed to bring up to 10 gigawatts of natural gas power to Texas and Pennsylvania communities, lowering energy prices for families and creating thousands of high-paying jobs."

"Today's announcement is yet another example of how President Trump's trade agenda is putting the needs of American families first. The initial $3.3 billion investment will commence the building of the facilities needed to bring up to 10 gigawatts of natural gas power to Texas and Pennsylvania communities, lowering energy prices for families and creating thousands of high-paying jobs." John Ketchum, chairman, president and CEO of NextEra Energy , "NextEra Energy's hub strategy was designed for this moment and reflects more than 18 months of strategically positioning our business to capture 'bring your own generation' opportunities. By pairing large-load demand with dedicated generation, we can move quickly to support the growth of critical digital infrastructure while ensuring the costs are not borne by American homes and businesses. The Texas and Pennsylvania projects represent two of the over 30 energy hubs in various stages of development in our portfolio. We look forward to continuing to work with the Department of Commerce and the Government of Japan to advance these important projects."

, "NextEra Energy's hub strategy was designed for this moment and reflects more than 18 months of strategically positioning our business to capture 'bring your own generation' opportunities. By pairing large-load demand with dedicated generation, we can move quickly to support the growth of critical digital infrastructure while ensuring the costs are not borne by American homes and businesses. The Texas and Pennsylvania projects represent two of the over 30 energy hubs in various stages of development in our portfolio. We look forward to continuing to work with the Department of Commerce and the Government of Japan to advance these important projects." U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, "Texas leads America and therefore the world in providing reliable, affordable energy. This investment in new natural gas generation, developed by NextEra Energy, will advance manufacturing, drive our economy and help ensure Texas remains at the forefront of American energy dominance. I congratulate them on being a part of this important investment, solidifying the energy future of Texas and the country."

"Texas leads America and therefore the world in providing reliable, affordable energy. This investment in new natural gas generation, developed by NextEra Energy, will advance manufacturing, drive our economy and help ensure Texas remains at the forefront of American energy dominance. I congratulate them on being a part of this important investment, solidifying the energy future of Texas and the country." U.S. Senator Dave McCormick, "The Mon Valley region built the steel that built America. Now it's going to build the power that fuels America's future. The $17 billion South Mon project is historic, bringing 4.3 gigawatts of reliable natural gas generation, thousands of jobs in construction and the trades and proof that the communities that powered our past will power our future too. Pennsylvania has the gas, the workforce and the grit to lead, and this project shows the world what energy dominance looks like."

Powering America and protecting affordability

Supporting the goals of the White House's Ratepayer Protection Pledge, which NextEra Energy signed in July, the projects pair new generating resources with new electricity demand and ensure large-load customers pay their fair share.

Creating economic benefits for communities

The Texas and Pennsylvania hubs are expected to generate thousands of construction jobs and hundreds of permanent operating positions across both states, with hiring concentrated in skilled trades, engineering and plant operations. Beyond direct employment, the projects will drive significant local investment through supply chain spending and equipment procurement and promote small businesses within host communities.

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Next steps

NextEra Energy will continue to advance project development in coordination with federal, state and local stakeholders, with initial resources expected to come online as early as the end of 2028 and the projects expected to be completed in 2032. The projects remain subject to applicable permitting and regulatory requirements, as well as completion of development, construction and commissioning activities.

Additional details, including project configurations and timelines, will be shared as development advances.