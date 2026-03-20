NextEra gets approval for 10 GW gas power surge in Texas and Pennsylvania via U.S.-Japan trade deal

NextEra Energy, Inc. confirmed that President Donald J. Trump has approved the development of up to 10 gigawatts of natural gas‑powered generation in Texas and Pennsylvania.

Key points for the NextEra Energy announcement:

Scale: Up to 10 gigawatts of new generation across Texas and Pennsylvania.

Up to of new generation across Texas and Pennsylvania. Funding: Part of a landmark $550 billion investment commitment from Japan.

Part of a landmark commitment from Japan. Purpose: Specifically designed to power data centers and advanced manufacturing without raising residential electricity bills.

The approval, made in connection with Japan's $550 billion investment commitment to the United States as part of the U.S.-Japan trade deal, positions NextEra Energy to work with the administration to develop reliable, large-scale power infrastructure to support America's growth and technological leadership. The investment is subject to negotiation and execution of definitive documents by NextEra Energy and various constituents, as well as NextEra Energy's completion of development, construction and commissioning of the selected projects.

The projects, which would be owned jointly by Japan and the U.S. under the structure of the joint trade agreement, would be built and operated by NextEra Energy.

The projects, which include NextEra Energy's previously disclosed Texas hub developed in coordination with Comstock Resources, are designed to support growing electricity demand, strengthen the U.S. industrial base and serve large‑scale users, including data centers and advanced manufacturing. The projects would be structured so that new electricity demand is met with new generating resources, intended to avoid upward pressure on electricity bills for Americans.

John Ketchum, chairman, president and CEO of NextEra Energy, stated, "America needs more power, and NextEra Energy is ready to deliver. For more than a century, we have built the energy infrastructure that powers America's growth. Our hub strategy is designed to scale quickly and support rising demand while strengthening America's energy security—without increasing electricity costs for American households. We are pleased that our Texas and Pennsylvania hubs have been selected to advance the President's goal of American energy dominance."

The projects selected today are drawn from our existing inventory of hub development assets. The company's hub strategy is built on the value of scale. NextEra Energy currently has close to 30 hubs in its inventory at various stages of development and is working toward a target of approximately 40. The company believes that its hub strategy can reduce development timelines and execution risk—helping customers keep costs low while meeting growing power demand.