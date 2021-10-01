New Houston area power plant breaks ground

WattBridge Energy, LLC announced that the 288-MW Mark One project—the company's fourth peak-power installation for ERCOT and the Greater Houston area in just 18 months—has started construction in Brazoria County.

Anticipated to be online by November 2022, the plant will support renewable energy development and deliver reliable power during peak-demand times, including severe heat waves and winter weather.

WattBridge Breaks Ground on Peak-Power Facility To Support Nearly 200,000 Homes in Brazoria County, Texas. The New 288-MW Plant Increases WattBridge Support for the ERCOT Grid and the Greater-Houston Area to 1,536 MW.

The Mark One project will be powered by six LM6000 gas-turbine packages, and when completed, increases WattBridge peak-power capabilities in the Greater-Houston area to 1,536 MW with another 2,016 MW in advanced development. As one of the most prolific owner/operators of LM6000 aeroderivative engines in the world, WattBridge peak-power plants support the Houston grid during critical times, including uninterrupted power generation throughout 2021 Winter Storm Uri.

Each plant will be delivered as a true turnkey peak-power solution from PROENERGY to include the complete balance of plant from engine to water treatment to high-voltage substation—is installed with the vision to accelerate renewable energy growth.

"Facilities like Mark One serve as the bridge between a hydrocarbon-dominant past and a fully renewable future," says Jeff Canon, PROENERGY CEO. "In addition to serving as a critical energy resource during peak-demand events, WattBridge facilities are key enablers for wind and solar-generation growth by filling gaps in energy supply with reliable, reduced-emission power generation."

Project speed is enabled by a unique collaborative model that spans major equipment supply, EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) execution, government, regulatory bodies, and a strategic mix of business partners.

"We're proud to have placed this project on the fast track for the citizens of Brazoria County by collaborating with supportive and motivated teams at Brazoria County, our financing partners, our gas supplier, ERCOT, and our offtake client, Shell Energy North America," says WattBridge President, Mike Alvarado. "By compiling an ace team of expertise across the board, the Mark One project will accelerate from close of financing to supporting peak-power demand in just 16 months."