In a pivotal moment for Texas's energy infrastructure, Natura Resources is taking a prominent role in addressing the state's future critical electrical power generation needs, as highlighted in the 2024 Interim Report from the Texas Senate Committee on Water, Agriculture, and Rural Affairs.

Leveraging cutting-edge small modular reactor (SMR) technology, Natura Resources is driving forward a reliable, sustainable and resilient energy future for Texas.

The Texas Senate Committee's report underscores the urgent need for innovative solutions to sustain the state's booming population and economy, particularly in light of mounting water and energy demands. SMRs, a cornerstone of Natura Resources' mission, are identified as a key enabler of long-term energy security, offering flexible, baseload power generation critical for industrial processes, water desalination, and grid stability.

Expand Natura Resources leads the charge in Texas' energy future with small modular reactors

Natura Resources, in collaboration with a consortium of leading academic institutions, including Abilene Christian University, The University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M University, and Georgia Tech University, has developed a molten salt SMR prototype. This advanced reactor design is tailored to provide the high process heat necessary for energy-intensive applications such as water desalination and the treatment of produced water, aligning directly with Texas's needs for sustainable water and energy solutions.

Following the issuance of a construction permit in September 2024, Natura Resources is on track to complete the demonstration of their SMR technology by 2026. The high efficiency and compact design of SMRs position them as a transformative technology in reducing carbon emissions while enhancing energy reliability and economic growth.

The Senate Committee's report highlights the vulnerability of Texas's power grid to water shortages, with over half of the state's electric generation capacity reliant on significant water inputs. SMRs address this challenge by providing an energy source that is both water-efficient and adaptable, ensuring consistent power generation even in drought conditions.

"Natura Resources is committed to delivering solutions that not only meet today's energy challenges but also pave the way for a sustainable future," said Doug Robison, Founder and President of Natura Resources. "Our SMR technology represents a leap forward in clean energy innovation, providing Texas with the tools to secure its energy and water needs for decades to come."

Natura Resources is steadfast in its mission to support Texas's leadership in energy innovation. By combining advanced nuclear technology with strategic partnerships, the company is poised to deliver unparalleled value to the state's economy and environment.