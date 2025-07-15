Most of the planned coal capacity retirements are in the Midwest or Mid-Atlantic regions

Based on what power plant owners and operators have reported to EIA, the total operating capacity of U.S. coal-fired power plants is scheduled to fall from 172 gigawatts (GW) in May 2025 to 145 GW by the end of 2028, according to EIA's Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory.

On a regional basis, 58% of the planned coal capacity retirements are in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Coal consumption in the U.S. electric power sector has fallen since its peak in the late 2000s because of increased competition from other electricity sources, especially from natural gas and renewables. Furthermore, coal-fired power plants have been subject to regulations regarding emissions that require plants to add equipment, modify processes, or stop operation.

EIA's inventory of operating capacity and planned retirements reflects power plant operators’ responses to our monthly survey as of May 2025. These plans may change as operators respond to changing environmental and other policies and power market dynamics.

For example, Talen Energy, in collaboration with the PJM Interconnection and other entities, recently agreed to delay retirement of its Brandon Shores coal-fired power plant in Maryland until 2029. Talen Energy had previously planned to retire Brandon Shores in June 2025. Similarly, in May 2025, the U.S. Department of Energy ordered a 90-day delay of the planned retirement of Consumers Energy's J.H. Campbell plant in Michigan.

Potential changes to regulations add uncertainty to power plant operation and retirement decisions. In particular, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reconsidering several regulations that would affect coal plants. For example, in April 2024, EPA released new steam electric effluent limitations guidelines (ELG) that limit the discharge of toxic metals and other pollutants in wastewater coming from coal-fired power plants. These more stringent limitations are currently set to take effect in 2028 but are among the regulations EPA is reconsidering.

In addition, an April 8 executive order provided 47 companies with a two-year exemption from more stringent Mercury and Air Toxic Standards (MATS) issued by EPA last year. The exemption runs from July 8, 2027, to July 8, 2029. Many coal-fired plants added pollution-control systems in the previous decade to comply with MATS regulations.