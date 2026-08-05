McDermott and Doosan Enerbility sign MOU to explore power generation opportunities

McDermott and Doosan Enerbility have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore potential strategic collaboration opportunities in the power generation market.

The agreement establishes a framework for the companies to jointly evaluate and pursue projects involving gas turbines, generators and related power generation equipment and services.

What is in the MOU?

Under the MOU, McDermott and Doosan Enerbility will explore opportunities to support growing power demand, including through behind-the-meter power generation for data centers, while evaluating innovative delivery approaches that enhance competitiveness through greater efficiency, faster response times and reduced project risk.

"This MOU reflects McDermott's commitment to collaborating with industry-leading technology providers to deliver integrated solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global energy market," said Rob Shaul, McDermott's Senior Vice President of Low Carbon Solutions. "By exploring opportunities with Doosan Enerbility, we can leverage our respective strengths to enhance project execution, improve customer outcomes and create new opportunities for growth."

"We are pleased to establish this framework for collaboration with McDermott," said Jaekap Kim, Doosan Enerbility's Senior Vice President of Power Service Sales & Marketing. "Our combined expertise in power generation technology and project delivery positions us to evaluate opportunities that can bring greater value, efficiency and competitiveness to customers worldwide."