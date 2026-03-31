Louisiana positions for next wave of energy investment with nuclear framework and $45M in federal funding

The State of Louisiana is advancing its leadership in the global energy market with the launch of its first Nuclear Strategic Framework and a $45 million federal funding renewal for the Future Use of Energy in Louisiana (FUEL) initiative, announced at CERAWeek.

“Louisiana has long powered the nation and the world, and today we are building the next chapter of that leadership,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “In alignment with President Trump’s focus on strengthening American energy security and dominance, Louisiana is stepping forward to deliver. From advancing nuclear development to scaling new technologies, we have the resources, the infrastructure and the workforce to power America’s future while creating opportunity here at home.”

Louisiana remains one of the nation’s most important energy and industrial hubs, home to major production, refining and export facilities that supply energy to markets around the world. Together, the nuclear framework and FUEL funding renewal signal Louisiana’s coordinated approach to further strengthening its energy ecosystem by combining industrial strength, innovation capacity and seamless execution.

Under the leadership of the Governor and developed through a coordinated effort between Louisiana Economic Development (LED) and the Louisiana Department of Conservation and Energy (C&E), the Louisiana Nuclear Strategic Framework provides a statewide roadmap to expand nuclear energy development, strengthen domestic supply chains and grow high-wage jobs across Louisiana.

“As global demand for power accelerates, Louisiana is delivering with both scale and strategy,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “With this nuclear framework, we are creating a clear path for investment and long-term growth. At the same time, continued investment in FUEL strengthens the innovation and talent pipeline that supports it. Together, these efforts show how Louisiana is delivering for our workers, our communities and our companies— today and for generations to come.”

The framework identifies four priority areas for development:

Nuclear manufacturing and component production

Expansion of nuclear generation

Uranium fuel conversion

Fuel enrichment capabilities

It also establishes a coordinated approach across state agencies, industry and local partners to streamline project delivery, align workforce development and support long-term growth.

Complementing the framework, Louisiana will host a nuclear industry summit this spring to convene national and global leaders across energy, manufacturing and technology. The summit will provide a platform to explore the state’s strategy, highlight its competitive advantages and engage partners on future investment and development opportunities across the nuclear value chain.

“As the economic needs of our state and businesses continue to grow, we’re thrilled to invest in an energy that is essential to the long-term prosperity of our state. With the rising interest in nuclear power, we’re excited about the opportunity to both power our operations and bring new sources of energy to the grid,” C&E Secretary Dustin Davidson said. “Working with FUEL to accelerate new energy development helps increase our access to industry learnings and best practices, so we can deliver the best value for our state and investors. Today, Louisiana took an important step toward securing a more sustainable energy future for our state.”

In alignment with the state’s focus on energy innovation, the FUEL announcement builds on its designation as a National Science Foundation Engines program and represents the next phase of a $160 million, 10-year investment — the largest award in NSF history.

This three-year renewal further strengthens that momentum, supporting a growing network of more than 50 partners across education, industry and government. Since its launch, FUEL has invested in nearly 30 Louisiana-based startups, including CodeGig and Encore CO 2 , and supported dozens of research and workforce initiatives like Newlab New Orleans and Proofworks.

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“Over the past two years, FUEL has invested significant time and resources to energy-focused research, technology and workforce partnerships, establishing an energy innovation ecosystem that is equipped to position Louisiana as the epicenter of global energy innovation,” FUEL Executive Director and CEO Michael Mazzola said. “The funding renewal is the direct result of our success so far, and FUEL will continue its work to develop a dynamic workforce, advance energy technology, and lead the future use of energy.”

Both announcements were made at CERAWeek, an annual conference hosted by S&P Global in Houston that convenes worldwide energy leaders, policymakers and executives to examine the trends shaping the industry. Throughout the conference, Louisiana leaders are hosting discussions and meeting with industry partners at the Louisiana Future Energy House, highlighting the state’s leadership in energy production, innovation and industrial growth.