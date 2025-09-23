LandBridge announces agreement with NRG to power a potential data center in Texas

LandBridge Company LLC announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with NRG Energy, Inc. with respect to a potential data center site in Reeves County, Texas, in the Delaware Basin.

The site could potentially house a 1,100 MW, grid-connected natural gas power generation facility, which NRG could construct if an appropriate power purchase agreement for a data center is secured. Initial air permit applications and electric interconnection requests have been submitted, which would allow for an in-service date as early as year-end 2029, if the project moves forward.

LandBridge’s strategically located surface acreage, adjacent to the Waha Gas market hub, provides direct access to substantial existing low-cost natural gas and transmission infrastructure, supporting regional development and future operations.

“NRG’s selection of this site for potential development of critical power generation supported by a data center project marks an exciting step forward for both LandBridge and the entire Delaware Basin,” said Jason Long, Chief Executive Officer of LandBridge. “The collaboration further advances our powered land strategy and highlights the compelling value that LandBridge offers to blue-chip power generators, and to developers of digital infrastructure, particularly data centers.”

“We are pleased to explore bringing reliable energy solutions to West Texas,” said Robert J. Gaudette, Executive Vice President, President of NRG Business and Wholesale Operations. “Once anchored by a long-term customer, the site has the potential to foster innovation and support data center growth, economic resilience, and grid stability in the region.”