Kronos Fusion Energy plans to expand operations into Texas

Kronos Fusion Energy is excited to be a leader in this field that will create thousands of high-paying jobs across the United States in support of the rapidly advancing fusion energy industry.

Kronos Fusion Energy utilizes quantum computers with machine learning, artificial intelligence, and neural networks to create algorithms to simulate the optimal design for the world's most efficient fusion energy generator. These generators will leapfrog the recent world records made by China and EU in fusion energy.

Priyanca Ford, Kronos Fusion Energy founder, delightfully confirms the role Kronos will play in the American job market. "Kronos Fusion Energy will be expanding our operations into the state of Texas to place our largest Fusion Energy Center that will create at least 2,500 jobs ranging from construction trades to high-tech positions. We are also exploring additional sites in Tennessee, Virginia, Maryland, and other states to place our other two Fusion Energy Centers." This expansion will create over 1,000 construction jobs, as well as the 2,500 full-time jobs at the National Fusion Energy Center in Texas alone. Ford also advised, "Kronos Fusion energy is looking at areas to place our facility that would be about 400 acres, within driving distance from a metropolitan area where our workforce and major university partner will be located in order to optimize bringing jobs to the forefront for Texans."

Optimally within 100 miles of Austin, Texas, the National Fusion Energy Center will be the first commercially viable Fusion Energy Power Plant in the U.S. Aside from bringing more jobs to Texas, the Fusion Energy Power Plant will have an efficiency rating more than 40 times better than the best Fusion Energy Generator in the world today, and this is all on track to be completed by the year 2036.

This site will bring together fusion energy research from around the country to create the National Fusion Energy Commercialization Center with the goal of building up a strong U.S. industrial base in fusion energy. Small and large companies from all over the U.S. will be invited to utilize this center to advance the commercialization of fusion energy and to help U.S. companies to become global leaders in the emerging fusion energy industry.

The White House Fusion Energy Summit may become the catalyst that sparks the exponential growth of the Fusion Energy industry at the same time as global oil prices are at an all-time high. The venture capital investment community has been heavily investing into fusion energy over the last year, now that commercialization is in sight.