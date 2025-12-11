ITOCHU announces investment in a new solar power plant in Colorado

ITOCHU Corporation announced that it has made an agreement with ContourGlobal regarding an investment in Black Hollow Sun power plant, currently under development in Colorado.

The project is being developed by ContourGlobal near the town of Severance, 65 miles north of Denver, an area that benefits from abundant sunlight, and is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2026, providing stable power generation.

Through a power purchase agreement (PPA) with a local utility company, Platte River Power Authority, it will supply renewable energy equivalent to the electricity consumption of approximately 73,000 local households once fully operational. The project’s first phase was completed and began commercial operation in October 2025.

The second phase is currently under construction and scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026. When both phases are operating, the project will become the largest photovoltaic installation in Northern Colorado, with an expected annual production of nearly 608 GWh of clean electricity.