INNIO expands Waukesha site to meet growing demand for decentralized energy solutions in the U.S.

INNIO N.V. plans to invest more than $300 million in its Waukesha, Wisconsin, facility (20 miles west of Milwaukee, WI) to create more than 500 jobs over the coming years.

“The expansion underscores our commitment to local value creation in the United States and to meeting the growing demand for decentralized energy solutions that are helping shape the future of energy,” said Roger George, CEO Waukesha, INNIO.

New testing facility and assembly capabilities

To support increasing customer demand in the U.S., the company plans to add new engine assembly capabilities at the site. Planned investments also include the construction of an advanced engine testing facility exceeding 80,000 square feet, along with office and shop floor renovations to strengthen operational efficiency.

Engines produced in Waukesha power critical infrastructure across the United States, including data centers, power grids, and industrial operations. The expansion brings production closer to customers, strengthening INNIO’s ability to serve the rapidly growing data center sector. INNIO’s energy solutions help address grid constraints and support a reliable and resilient power supply. INNIO currently conducts remanufacturing, repair, and overhaul operations at its Waukesha campus, which spans approximately 1.7 million square feet and includes nearly 890,000 square feet of manufacturing and operational space.

To support the planned expansion in Waukesha, INNIO is creating new employment opportunities across a range of functions, including assembly and production, engineering, machining and CNC operations, material handling and warehouse operations, as well as electrical and maintenance technician roles. Interested candidates are encouraged to explore current openings and apply here INNIO Careers.

Alongside INNIO’s U.S. facilities in Trenton, New Jersey, and Waller, Texas, the Waukesha campus serves as a key regional hub. The expanded site will support local production and testing capabilities, helping to reduce lead times while increasing capacity, operational flexibility, and responsiveness to customer needs.

Forward-looking statements

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