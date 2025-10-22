Hyliion achieves major milestone with successful emission testing of KARNO™ Power Module

Hyliion Holdings Corp., a developer of sustainable electricity-producing technology, announced the successful results of internal emissions testing of its KARNO™ Power Module, marking a critical step towards full commercialization of the company’s innovative distributed power solution.

The company’s internal testing confirmed that the KARNO Power Module can meet the stringent emissions requirements set by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) Rule 1110.3, one of the most rigorous air-quality standards in the United States. Operating on pipeline natural gas, the system achieved less than 2.5 parts per million (PPM) of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and low single-digit PPM levels of carbon monoxide (CO)—far below the 12 PPM CO limit. These results were achieved without any aftertreatment system or catalyst and are corrected for 15% oxygen.

This emissions milestone builds on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recent determination that the KARNO technology is not regulated as an internal combustion engine under existing federal law and regulations and therefore does not require federal approvals for deployment. While most power generation technologies are subject to both federal and local air district oversight, the KARNO technology will be governed solely by local air-quality standards, such as SCAQMD, due to its fundamentally different, ultra-low-emission design.

“This achievement validates the unique environmental performance benefits of our Power Module, representing a new era of clean, reliable, fuel-flexible power generation,” said Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion. “With these emissions results, we believe we’re well positioned as we work with customers and permitting agencies across the country to deploy our Power Modules.”

The KARNO Power Module leverages advanced thermodynamics and 3D metal additive manufacturing to generate electricity from heat, rather than traditional combustion. Its fuel-agnostic design enables operation on more than 20 different fuels—including natural gas, hydrogen, ammonia, renewable gases, and conventional liquids—supporting Hyliion’s mission to provide clean, adaptable power across a wide range of fuels and industries.

The successful internal emissions test reinforces Hyliion’s position at the forefront of clean distributed generation and strengthens the company’s pathway toward commercial deployments across data centers, industrial facilities, defense installations, and transportation infrastructure.