Helion secures land and begins building the world’s first fusion power plant

Helion, a Washington-based fusion energy company, announced that it has begun work on the site of its first fusion power plant, Orion, marking a major step in bringing fusion electricity to the grid.

Located in Chelan County, Washington, 80 miles east of Seattle, the site was chosen for its ready access to transmission and legacy of energy innovation.

In 2023, Helion announced the world’s first power purchase agreement (PPA) that will provide energy from the plant to Microsoft by 2028, with Constellation Energy serving as the power marketer. With site work now underway, Helion remains on track to meet that goal.

“Today is an important day – not just for Helion, but for the entire fusion industry – as we unleash a new era of energy independence and industrial renewal,” said David Kirtley, Helion’s co-founder and CEO. “Since we founded the company, we have been completely focused on preparing fusion technology for commercialization and getting electrons on the grid. Starting site work brings us one step closer to that vision.”

“Fusion represents an inspiring frontier in the world's pursuit of clean and abundant power,” said Melanie Nakagawa, CSO & CVP Energy, Connectivity, and Sustainability at Microsoft. “While the path to commercial fusion is still unfolding, we're proud to support Helion's pioneering work here in Washington state as part of our broader commitment to investing in sustainable energy.”

Helion began building in Malaga, Washington, on land it is leasing from the Chelan County Public Utilities District (PUD). This followed a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) through Washington’s comprehensive environmental review process, SEPA. Since 2023, Helion has been actively engaging with local and state stakeholders – including government agencies, Tribal Nations and the general public – in preparation for a siting and permitting decision. Helion will continue to work through the remaining steps in the permitting process to construct and operate a commercial fusion power plant on the site.

Helion’s approach of rapid iteration and testing has enabled the company to make steady progress toward a commercial fusion machine. Its 7th-generation prototype, Polaris, is expected to demonstrate the first electricity produced from fusion. With its previous prototype, Trenta, Helion was the first private company to achieve a fuel temperature of 100 million degrees Celsius, which is generally considered the required operating temperature for a commercial fusion power plant.