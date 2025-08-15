Groundbreaking of new power plant in South Dakota

Black Hills Energy has been powering the region for nearly 142 years, and this week, they broke ground on a major project to continue that legacy.

“This is more than about the building, more than about the steel, it’s about our commitment to this region, our commitment to making sure this region and the eight states that we serve, we have the energy that we can provide to our customers to grow our economy, grow our families, and have successful businesses,” said Black Hills Energy CEO Linn Evans.

The new power plant, a $280 million investment, is expected to enhance the district’s energy infrastructure while supporting future development.

“This project can be a spark or catalyst for other amazing things in our city. Providing energy capacity is certainly a big deal,” said Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun.

The facility is expected to come online by late 2026.

