Greenflash secures 10 GWh of battery storage capacity to accelerate data center power delivery

Houston-based Greenflash Infrastructure announced that it has safe-harbored more than 10 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of lithium-ion battery energy storage capacity, securing long-lead components amid increasing global supply constraints to support scalable, energy-ready data center development across the United States.

In addition to its safe-harbored position, Greenflash currently holds over 1 GWh of battery supply available for near-term deployment, with an additional 2 GWh scheduled for delivery in March 2026. Together, the safe-harbored equipment and on-hand inventory reduce exposure to extended manufacturing timelines and supply-chain uncertainty while preserving optionality to participate in applicable investment tax credit (ITC) frameworks, subject to final regulatory guidance and project-specific conditions. This combined position enables Greenflash to support accelerated Commercial Operation Dates (CODs) for GWh-scale projects, subject to interconnection readiness and project-specific factors.

As hyperscale and AI-driven data center demand accelerates nationwide, early access to compliant, long-lead battery storage capacity has become increasingly limited and urgent. Many projects remain exposed to prolonged manufacturing cycles, evolving compliance requirements, and policy-driven cost risk. Greenflash’s approach provides customers with greater execution certainty and flexibility across major U.S. power markets.

“In today’s environment, delivery timelines and incentive eligibility are increasingly shaped by supply-chain and policy considerations,” said Vishal Apte, Managing Partner at Greenflash Infrastructure. “By pairing a substantial safe-harbored equipment position with readily deployable inventory, we have reduced execution risk for our partners and positioned projects to advance efficiently as interconnection pathways and market conditions evolve across ERCOT and other key markets.”

Greenflash’s battery energy storage platform enables data center operators to: