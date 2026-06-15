Georgia's Plant Hatch receives 20-year license renewal from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Georgia Power announced that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has approved the subsequent license renewal for the Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Plant near Baxley.

The approval authorizes continued operation of the facility for an additional 20 years by extending the operating license for Plant Hatch Unit 1 through 2054 and Unit 2 through 2058 – up to 80 years of operation for each reactor. The units were originally licensed to operate in the mid-1970s, with the NRC approving a previous 20-year license extension in 2002.

The impact of the Plant Hatch extension on Georgia’s clean energy future

Plant Hatch, which marked 50 years of safe, reliable operation last year, is Georgia's first nuclear power plant and is co-owned by Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power Corporation, the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and Dalton Utilities. Southern Nuclear, a subsidiary of Southern Company, operates the plant on behalf of the co-owners. In 1975, the year Hatch Unit 1 entered service, Georgia's population was around 5 million people and, today, that number has more than doubled with more than 11 million people now calling Georgia home. Plant Hatch has helped meet the electrical needs of that growth year after year, with its opening also marking a pivotal moment for Georgia Power's commitment to developing a diverse, cleaner generation mix to serve customers.

In the decades following the completion of Plant Hatch, the co-owners have partnered to build four other nuclear units at Plant Alvin W. Vogtle near Waynesboro. With the completion of the new Vogtle Units 3 & 4 in recent years, Plant Vogtle is now the largest generator of clean energy in the United States. Nuclear energy from both Plants Hatch and Vogtle provided nearly 30 percent of Georgia Power's overall energy production last year.

"At Georgia Power, our commitment to our customers is to ensure that the reliable, affordable energy they expect is there when they need it. Our nuclear facilities provide reliable energy around the clock at a stable, predictable cost, and are central to how we deliver on this commitment," said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "I'm proud of the work that happens every day at Plant Hatch, the dedication of the teams onsite, and that all of our customers benefit from the reliability and efficiency of this power plant. This license extension is great news as our state continues to grow and demand for electricity continues to increase."

Decades of infrastructure upgrades and safety reviews paved the way

Over the last 20 years, the co-owners have invested in major improvements at Plant Hatch. Improvements have included, among other items, replacement of Unit 2 cooling towers; replacement of key components such as large transformers, plant service water pumps, feedwater heaters and more; as well as identification and elimination of single point vulnerabilities across the site. Education and continuous improvement are also key to the success of Plant Hatch, with recent investments including the construction of the Plant Hatch Energy Education Center and a second onsite simulator to train reactor operators.

The NRC's decision follows a comprehensive safety and environmental review of the plant's operating performance, aging management programs and compliance with federal regulations. At the conclusion of the review, the NRC determined Plant Hatch can continue to operate safely and in accordance with all applicable standards throughout the subsequent license renewal period.

"The NRC's approval reflects the strength of our safety culture, the dedication of our workforce and our sustained focus on operational excellence," said Pete Sena, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Nuclear. "Our teams remain committed to operating Plant Hatch reliably for decades to come."

In addition to providing dependable electricity, Plant Hatch supports hundreds of highly skilled, long-term jobs and contributes to the economic vitality of Appling County and surrounding communities with millions of dollars of property taxes paid each year. The plant maintains strong community partnerships, supporting local public schools and technical colleges, STEM programs, the United Way and more. Plant Hatch's property is also a protected ecosystem with approximately 200 acres having been replanted with native longleaf pine, as well as bluebird and purple martin nesting programs in place, and a special program with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to help protect the red-cockaded woodpecker, a federally endangered species.