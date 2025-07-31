esVolta brings three projects on-line in Texas

esVolta, LP announced that a portfolio of three Texas-based battery energy storage projects has begun operations.

Expand Aerial view of the Burksol project under construction, Dickens County, Texas

Collectively, the portfolio will provide nearly 1 GWh of energy and 490 MW of peak power – roughly 4% of ERCOT's anticipated 12.2 GW of storage capacity as of July 2025.

The three projects showcase how the latest in technology, such as lithium-iron phosphate batteries, executional expertise and innovative financing structures, are driving Texas' momentum toward becoming the state with the most large-scale storage installations.

The 300 MWh Desert Willow project and the 480 MWh Anole project, both named after species native to the area, have begun providing energy to the grid supporting Dallas, the bustling hub that ranks as the city with the 5th-highest electricity consumption in the US. In March 2025, the 200 MWh Burksol facility began commercial operations in West Texas, supporting surrounding communities through its connection to the Wind Energy Transmission of Texas' grid. The three projects will provide fast-responding energy and ancillary services into the ERCOT market, helping to reduce congestion and strengthen the regional electric grid.

As developer, owner, and operator of these three projects, esVolta collaborated with Saber Power at Desert Willow and Burksol, and Quanta Infrastructure Solutions Group at Anole on engineering, procurement, and construction. Over its 7 years in the industry, esVolta has developed a reputation as a leader in optimal financing strategies, insightful design, and project execution. Customers count on esVolta to manage energy storage facilities to ensure grid reliability benefits. Energy storage is already demonstrating its capability to prevent outages caused by extreme weather, and esVolta is well-positioned to play a significant role in strengthening Texas' energy infrastructure.

To fund the portfolio, esVolta partnered with Captona LLC for a preferred equity investment, while securing construction and term debt financing from a syndicate of lenders led by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG). This capital, along with the proceeds from the expected transfer of investment tax credits generated by the projects, enabled esVolta to procure best-in-class technology, construction, and operations partnerships.

"Texas is at the forefront of the energy transition, and large-scale battery storage is playing a critical role in ensuring a reliable and resilient grid," said Randolph Mann, Chief Executive Officer of esVolta. "By bringing these three projects online ahead of peak summer demand, we are helping to stabilize the ERCOT grid and meet the state's growing demand for electricity. Our commitment to deploying cutting-edge technology and driving innovation underscore esVolta's dedication to delivering real solutions for Texas' growing energy needs."